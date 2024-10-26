Learn Something New Every Day

I dunno, man, if the business model is guilting liberals into paying out of some sort of civic duty, then perhaps they (and I include many journalists in this, not just management) should stop shitting on those liberals.
Punishing the great, hard working reporters at the @washingtonpost for the decisions made by ownership is staggeringly misguided.— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) October 25, 2024
Also reflects the all-too-common misunderstanding of the wall between the journalism and opinion sections in cornerstone outlets like
The Post.
While there have of course been some changes to the news industry, for decades the biggest problem has been management, even as some journalists kept on blaming their customers for not subscribing hard enough.
Rich people are weird and the billionaire problably does care if it makes or loses a trivial (to him) amount of money, but it still isn't the reason he bought it.