Learn Something New Every Day

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Apparently when you subscribe to the Washington Post, that money all gets thrown into a pool of money for journalists, so when you unsubscribe they get paid less.  I dunno, man, if the business model is guilting liberals into paying out of some sort of civic duty, then perhaps they (and I include many journalists in this, not just management) should stop shitting on those liberals.

While there have of course been some changes to the news industry, for decades the biggest problem has been management, even as some journalists kept on blaming their customers for not subscribing hard enough. 

Rich people are weird and the billionaire problably does care if it makes or loses a trivial (to him) amount of money, but it still isn't the reason he bought it.
by Atrios at 09:30