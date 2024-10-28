Monday, October 28, 2024

Looks Good... But Then

 It's good to see news outlets can describe things accurately when they are in the mood to.


Or so it seemed!
The ex-president’s blistering anti-migrant rhetoric ranks alongside the most flagrant demagoguery by a major figure in any Western nation since World War II. But it was also complemented by a sharp economic argument that represented the second leg of Trump’s closing pitch and targeted the frustration of many Americans who are struggling with high grocery prices despite cooling inflation.

“I’d like to begin by asking a very simple question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Trump asked. “I’m here today with a message of hope for all Americans: With your vote in this election, I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion of criminals coming into our country, and I will bring back the American dream.” He also said he would push for a tax credit for “﻿family caregivers who take care of a parent or a loved one” – after Harris unveiled her own platform proposing that Medicare cover home health care.

“If Kamala Harris gets four more years, our economy can never recover. If I win, we will quickly build the greatest economy in the history of world,” he said.
