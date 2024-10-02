While attention has rightly been paid to the devastation of western North Carolina and other areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a non-natural disaster in the southeast that appears to be unrelated to the storm transpired simultaneously. Over the weekend, a chemical plant in Conyers, Georgia exploded in a massive warzone-level blast. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from miles away. The nearby stretch of the I-20 highway shut down, 17,000 residents have been evacuated, and another 90,000 have been ordered to shelter in place. That order was reimposed Tuesday morning after briefly lifting, when a weather change blew the toxic clouds back over a populated area.
But will the company that owns the plant have any cash left over for the victims of its negligence? A cursory look at its capital structure raises doubts.
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Never Any Consequences
A few decades ago, when something like this happened I would expect (naively or not) that maybe someone would face some consequences, that at leat there would be financial compensation for victims. Now I assume not.
by Atrios at 15:30