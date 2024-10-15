Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Pinky Swear To Do Better

Or you'll only get 105% of the weapons you asked for!
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has warned Israel that it must increase the amount of humanitarian aid it is allowing into Gaza within the next 30 days or it could risk losing access to U.S. weapons funding.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned their Israeli counterparts in a letter dated Sunday that the changes must occur. The letter, which restates U.S. policy toward humanitarian aid and arms transfers, was sent amid deteriorating conditions in northern Gaza and an Israeli airstrike on a hospital tent site in central Gaza that killed at least four people and burned others.
Awhile back I would have been less cynical and treated this as progress, but then, you know, the aid pier thing (and nothing subsequently) happened.
