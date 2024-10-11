Real Men Go To Tehran

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved closer to an understanding on the scope of Israel's planned retaliation against Iran during their call on Wednesday, three U.S. and Israeli officials tell Axios.
Why it matters: The Biden administration accepts that Israel will soon launch a major attack on Iran, but it fears that strikes on certain targets could dramatically escalate the regional war.
The path to the Iraq war was almost entirely a dialogue between people who wanted to invade Iraq [excited face] and people who wanted to invade Iraq [serious, sober, intellectual face], with some hippie-punching from both as a diversion, but at least the idea that war was a Big Deal managed to come through.
Pundits are barely touching this one. It's weird!!!