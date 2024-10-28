he Washington Post has been rocked by a tidal wave of cancellations from digital subscribers and a series of resignations from columnists, as the paper grapples with the fallout of owner Jeff Bezos’s decision to block an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president.No Wordle to make them stick around!
More than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions by midday Monday, according to two people at the paper with knowledge of internal matters. Not all cancellations take effect immediately. Still, the figure represents about 8% of the paper’s paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well. The number of cancellations continued to grow Monday afternoon.
Monday, October 28, 2024
That's A Big Number
Both the NYT and WaPo marketed themselves explicitly to Trump-fearful liberals post-2016 and well... T
by Atrios at 16:04