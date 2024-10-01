What was the response when you first arrived in Springfield almost four years ago?One of the many problems of always rejecting universality.
It was a peaceful community where everyone was paying attention to their own business, going to work and things like this. But when the Haitians started to arrive, some of the citizens were concerned. The worst of it was that, in 2020, many Americans were given free social assistance, whether cash assistance or food assistance. It was free for them during COVID-19. But in 2023 and 2024, Americans had to reënroll in programs, and they were no longer free. Now they believe that the government took the money from them to give to the Haitians. This is where the tension started to rise against the Haitians, with people saying that the government gave Haitians cash, which was a false claim. Some people do not understand that at some point in time after COVID, the benefits that they used to receive for free were going to stop. But instead of looking for the truth, they just put it in their minds that those benefits that were taken from them were going to us Haitians. And they started to hate us. People started to say bad things toward us.
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
The Secret Welfare System
Everyone briefly got the goodies that [as is widely believed] only black people get normally aand they liked it!
by Atrios at 14:30