Armed conflict is hell for everyone involved, but in an article centering sympathy for an Israeli soldier/bulldozer driver who committed suicide, it is jarring that this is the only warning:
Editor’s note: This story includes details about suicide that some readers may find upsetting.
when the article also contains things like this:
The former soldier has spoken publicly about the psychological trauma endured by Israeli troops in Gaza. In a testimony to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in June, Zaken said that on many occasions, soldiers had to “run over terrorists, dead and alive, in the hundreds.”
“Everything squirts out,” he added.