Wednesday, October 09, 2024

Trump Takes Harder Line With China

That would've been the NYT headline, probably.
Near the beginning of Donald Trump’s time in office, the then-president had a pressing question for his national-security aides and administration officials: Does China have the secret technology — a weapon, even — to create large, man-made hurricanes and then launch them at the United States? And if so, would this constitute an act of war by a foreign power, and could the U.S. retaliate militarily? Then-President Trump repeatedly asked about this, according to two former senior administration officials and a third person briefed on the matter.
Why don't Democrats have their own plan to retaliate against the hurricane gun?
by Atrios at 13:30