Near the beginning of Donald Trump’s time in office, the then-president had a pressing question for his national-security aides and administration officials: Does China have the secret technology — a weapon, even — to create large, man-made hurricanes and then launch them at the United States? And if so, would this constitute an act of war by a foreign power, and could the U.S. retaliate militarily? Then-President Trump repeatedly asked about this, according to two former senior administration officials and a third person briefed on the matter.Why don't Democrats have their own plan to retaliate against the hurricane gun?
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Trump Takes Harder Line With China
That would've been the NYT headline, probably.
by Atrios at 13:30