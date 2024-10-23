What I Got Wrong About Rudy Giuliani

Just occasionally I'd like to see some journalists acknowledge their roles in promoting people who turn out to be the worst shits in America, especially when, as in Rudy's case, that wasn't exactly a secret at the time!
Political journalism runs on beat sweeteners and access journalism, and for a time being one of Rudy's unpaid (by Rudy) PR agents was a pretty sweet gig.
America's Mayor, explain once again how amazing you are!
There is an inherent contradiction between the supposed balanced model of journalism and the acknowledged practice of writing up favorable copy for your preferred sources to cultivate your access to them, but, according to many journalists, that's the type of thing an unhinged partisan would say.