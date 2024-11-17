And then through 2022, the Dems mostly continued with this, and despite numerous pre-writes by pundits and journalists about how being too left wing had caused a red wave, this didn't happen. Dems kept the Senate and almost kept the House. The reason they didn't keep the House was because the incompetent New York Dems went all in on crime.
The centrist dipshit view is, basically, we must purge our coalition of the disgusting freaks.
The left wing view is, basically, if you validate the view of the other party (crime is out of control, immigration is a top priority, trans people are a threat to your children), people will vote for the other party.
They didn't quite do the third one in the parenthetical there, but they stayed entirely silent on the subject.
They ran the Liz Cheney campaign, and except for not demonizing trans people, they did everything the centrist dipshists wanted them to do.