The 35-year-old’s death was preventable, according to more than a dozen doctors who reviewed a detailed summary of her case for ProPublica. Some said it raises serious questions about how abortion bans are pressuring doctors to diverge from the standard of care and reach for less-effective options that could expose their patients to more risks. Doctors and patients described similar decisions they’ve witnessed across the state.This had nothing to do with "abortion" as our glorious pundits understand it, but is the obvious predictable consequence of prioritizing fetal "life" over the life of the mother.
Monday, November 25, 2024
Abortion Is Health Care
Hysterial (pro)abortion extremists warned about this stuff, only to be tut-tutted by dipshit centrists who truly believed "health exceptions" with judicial oversight were workable, even though they weren't even if everyone had the best intentions (which they obviously didn't!).
by Atrios at 11:30