President-elect Donald J. Trump’s legal team found evidence that a top adviser asked for retainer fees from potential appointees in order to promote them for jobs in the new administration, five people briefed on the matter said on Monday.When national tragedy strikes, and everyone (including, often these same people!) is saying things like "we must come together" and "now is not the time for politics," they're busy figuring out how to charge the feds $500 for a bottle of water.
Mr. Trump directed his team to carry out the review of the adviser, Boris Epshteyn, who coordinated the legal defenses in Mr. Trump’s criminal cases and is a powerful figure in the transition. Several people whom Mr. Trump trusts had alerted him that Mr. Epshteyn was seeking money from people looking for appointments, three of the people briefed on the matter said.
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Always Grifting
You gotta respect the hustle. It never occurs to them to stop.
by Atrios at 10:30