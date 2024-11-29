Back in 2008, Yglesias, who was writing for Think Progress, made a post which (lost to the ages - I can't find it) was critical of the organization Third Way. This invited angry phone calls and the obligatory response from... Jennifer Palmieri, last seen trying to claim Woke Staffers ruined their Joe Rogan appearance.
Friday, November 29, 2024
Dems and Media
Every couple of years, some on the Dem side realize that not investing in various forms of media outlets is causing them some problems. A reason they don't is that even Pod Save America is borderline too spicy for them. Pod Tommy occasionally makes everyone very uncomfortable by bringing up Gaza.
