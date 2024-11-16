Don't Talk About The War

That is not how politics works, as you have to get "stupid" voters to vote for you, and berating them for being Wrong does not help.
But more than that, even if people don't care much about Gaza, have things seemed peaceful lately? Gaza and Ukraine top the news regularly. Has Biden solved this? Do thing seem nice, okay?
Does promising peace in Gaza, as Biden did, for 10 months, and then failing, make him seem competent? Does it reflect well on the rest of this party? I mean, even if you aren't sporting a Keffiyeh, you might get a sense that these people are incompetent liars? And would you be wrong? No.