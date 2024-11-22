Generally I don't understand why people don't retire early if they can afford it, but I get why these people don't.
All the money in the world doesn't buy the kind of elder care, with outsourced HR management, that a bunch of loyal career climbing staffers can provide.
That shouldn't be their jobs, and rules, in theory, prevent them from doing certain kinds of tasks, but you just can't replace that even by writing extremely large checks.
Imagine what the final couple of years were like for Feinstein and her staffers.