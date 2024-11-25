Foreign Policy Guy

On Friday, Biden spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron to try to solve the problem.The fake spin here is that France has made the Lebanon peace deal more difficult. Ah, yes, peace was at hand until Macron messed it up! At the level of "the Iraq war is more likely because peace protesters have emboldened Saddam."
A U.S. official said Biden told Macron that Netanyahu was right to be angry, and that it was not possible to mediate a deal while also pledging to arrest the head of state of one of the parties.
Macron told Biden he wanted to help but that his Foreign Ministry was only making clear its legal obligations towards the ICC. The French issued second statement to try to tamp down the tensions.
Don't forget the names of everyone in the Biden administration.