I Almost Didn't Vote

I don't think I could have voted for Biden. I held my nose and voted for Harris. I was never going to make a thing of it. I wasn't going suggest anybody shouldn't vote.
The thing is, my vote doesn't matter. I mean, yah, there's that chance the election would have come down to the state of Pennsylvania, and the state of Pennsylvania would come down to one vote - mine! - but while we like to imagine these things, they aren't very likely.
Absent mandatory voting, elections depend on lots of people deciding that it does matter if they vote, even though it really doesn't. Not individually.
Why did I almost not vote? No of course I didn't want the bad orange man to win - and ultimately that's why I voted - but also I've been watching a genocide unfold for past year and I've watched Biden's smirking ghouls at State on that subject and I've watched almost the entire Dem-industrial complex go after the people who opposed that genocide, or at best stay silent.
These people are so rotten and so horrible and many of them would be on trial in a just world. People were put on trial for less. "We" certainly supported putting people on trial for less, instead of opposing it in every way possible. We went to war - supposedly - over less!
So much for the international rules-based order.
I'm an engaged voter. I understand the issues. I understand harm reduction. I understand that the bad orange man is very bad indeed. I have no belief in accelerationism or fantasies about third party presidential runs. I am not a narcissist about this stuff; politics is never going to be centered around my personal desires.
But how dare these fucking people make me vote for this. How dare almost all of them, at best, stay silent. What did they want to be in positions of power for? Vacation homes and new boats?
It is, truly, a problem from hell, Samantha.