Thursday, November 14, 2024

I Quote Myself

While we are on Palmieri:

Remember how Time's Up was co-opted by a bunch of rich donors and their social circle who then ran a side for profit business offering consulting on how to protect powerful men from their accusers?
Tina Tchen, co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, will become executive vice president and chief strategy and impact officer at the Obama Foundation.
They keep showing us who they are.
by Atrios at 13:30