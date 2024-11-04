Monday, November 04, 2024

My Contrarian Moment

Nobody should be arrested for weed, but I do think that for various understandable reasons we have ignored the actual potential harms.

Criminalization is not the answer! Of course!

But I have known a nontrivial number of pot addicts in my life.  Now that it is legalish many places, we should stop making the moot comparison to alcohol and address it on its own terms.  It isn't a contest!

America's greatest living writer, Neal Pollack, had a good piece about his own experience.  

There is a reddit sub filled with desperate people who don't have anywhere to turn because the options are "weed is harmless" and "weed is heroin" when neither are true.
by Atrios at 15:30