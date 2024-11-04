My Contrarian Moment

Criminalization is not the answer! Of course!
But I have known a nontrivial number of pot addicts in my life. Now that it is legalish many places, we should stop making the moot comparison to alcohol and address it on its own terms. It isn't a contest!
America's greatest living writer, Neal Pollack, had a good piece about his own experience.
There is a reddit sub filled with desperate people who don't have anywhere to turn because the options are "weed is harmless" and "weed is heroin" when neither are true.