No More Freaks

Or as one DNC member from Florida put it: “I don’t want to be the freak show party, like they have branded us. You know, when you’re a mom with three kids, and you live in middle America and you’re just not really into politics, and you see these ads that scare the bejesus out of you, you’re like, ‘I know Trump’s weird or whatever, but I would rather his weirdness that doesn’t affect my kids.’”
Sure "one DNC member from Florida" isn't the party, but this is the Morning Joseph line, the James Carville line. Oh but Atrios, Morning Joseph is a Newt Gingrich Republican! Yes, yes, he is, and he's Joe Biden's favorite TV host.
"Like they have branded us." Imagine if you actually had to do politics! Unfathomable, I know.
If you don't keep these disgusting freaks in the tent, they're going to be pissing on it from the outside, and you can have the daily Sister Souljah event you all dream about!