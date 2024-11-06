Wednesday, November 06, 2024

Now Is Not The Time For Politics

This is the kind of thing people say when there is a natural disaster, but as they are saying it lobbyists are figuring out how to loot the Treasury by charging $100 for a bottle of water for hurricane victims, or whatever.

A similar thing happens after losing elections, as the people who run the campaign try to preserve their careers and new boat funding sources.

Robby Mook still works.

I don't claim to know what the perfect Harris campaign would have been. I did my best not to play shadow campaign manager because there wasn't any point to that. But they made some decisions - centering Liz Cheney, for example - that did not pay off!

Maybe they should not be responsible for spending your campaign contributions next time!
by Atrios at 11:42