Now Is Not The Time For Politics

This is the kind of thing people say when there is a natural disaster, but as they are saying it lobbyists are figuring out how to loot the Treasury by charging $100 for a bottle of water for hurricane victims, or whatever.
A similar thing happens after losing elections, as the people who run the campaign try to preserve their careers and new boat funding sources.
Robby Mook still works.
I don't claim to know what the perfect Harris campaign would have been. I did my best not to play shadow campaign manager because there wasn't any point to that. But they made some decisions - centering Liz Cheney, for example - that did not pay off!
Maybe they should not be responsible for spending your campaign contributions next time!