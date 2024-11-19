Florida attorney Joel Leppard said in an interview with The Washington Post that one of his clients witnessed Gaetz having sex with the minor at a drug-fueled party in July 2017 — and that Gaetz was unaware of her age at the time but subsequently was told she was underage. ABC News first reported the news.
This woman and a second woman, also represented by Leppard, testified that they were paid by Gaetz to have sex with him and other individuals who attended these “sex parties.” They were paid through Venmo or other conduits — including the PayPal of Nestor Galban, whom Gaetz has referred to as his “adopted son.”
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Scandals
It is quite funny remembering all of the reasons people have failed to get/had to drop out from Cabinet nominations due to "scandals" that would be laughable now. Some of them were actually a bit laughable at the time, to be fair.
by Atrios at 09:00