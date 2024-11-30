Sounds Bad

But much of our politics can be explained by middle-aged men being stuck on MOOOOMMMM YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DOOOO so...
“On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” Penelope Hegseth wrote, stating that she still loved him.
She also wrote: “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.”