Who Amongst Us Doesn't Love NASCAR?

Kerry didn't win 20 years ago, but I do think "we" - the early blogosphere - made it possible for him to get close. It was a long time ago and I think you had to be very online at the time - most people weren't - to understand what was going on.
The fundamental premise that George W. Bush was the perfect embodiment of real America, and a brilliant "wartime president" who was smoking out the evildoers, was rarely questioned. You get echoes of it now, and plenty of bad coverage, but "why do good Godfearing Americans hate those nasty Democrats so much, Candy and Mara?" was the premise of almost all coverage in a way that isn't the case now.
I actually felt like I had some power and therefore (Uncle Ben voice) some responsibility. I don't feel that way anymore. Just a singer in a big chorus, not a soloist.