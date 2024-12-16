After weeks of fear and bewilderment about the drones buzzing over parts of New York and New Jersey, elected officials are urging action to identify and stop the mysterious flights.I'm sure the whole story is: perhaps the military was flying a couple of things they don't want to talk about. Once Fox news got on it, everyone started looking up into the sky and thinking planes and stars were scary UFOs. Plus, of course, some people are posting bullshit for clicks and clout and giggles. Then every asshole with a drone started flying their drones to look for the other drones.
“There’s a lot of us who are pretty frustrated right now,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on “Fox News Sunday.”
“’We don’t know’ is not a good enough answer,” he said.
...
Schumer wants the federal government to use a recently declassified radio wave technology in New York and New Jersey. The radio wave detector can be attached to a drone or airplane and can determine whether another flying object is a bird or a drone, read its electronic registration, and follow it back to its landing place. Schumer said state and local authorities do not have the authority to track drones.
"Advanced Technology"
I dunno.. if our civil and military monitoring systems in the neighborhood of the busiest air corridor in the country aren't already keeping an eye on things then I guess we should ask why. Though I suspect they are and this is all nonsense.
