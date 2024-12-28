Ah, Well, Nevertheless

Lefty shitposters were right again.
In private, Biden has also said he should have picked someone other than Merrick Garland as attorney general, complaining about the Justice Department’s slowness under Garland in prosecuting Trump, and its aggressiveness in prosecuting Biden’s son Hunter, according to multiple people familiar with his comments.Ctrl-f gaza finds nothing as usual but genocide architect Jake Sullivan provides this hilarity:
The president has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years,” Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said in an interview.fucking hell