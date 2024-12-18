All We Need To Do Is Stop Talking

I don't do it every day, but almost every time I check the NYT/WaPo front page promoted columns, there isn't a single one referencing the ever-expanding events in the Middle East. As I have said, I doubt the elite newspaper-chosen opinion havers have much to add to the subject, but it is extremely notable that the preferred mode for most of them is silence on the topic.
Conflict! In the Middle East! Involving Israel with US participation! Normally this would about the most exciting topic possible for many of them. And it was, for awhile, especially with the side plot of wrongthinking antisemitic students daring to protest! Just the perfect US pundit story!
And now...