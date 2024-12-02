But He Won't

Still kudos to Van Hollen for going where most of his colleagues won't.
Nothing will haunt President Joe Biden’s foreign policy legacy as much as his failed policies in the Middle East. His ineffective approach, coupled with Donald Trump’s election, now sets the stage for an unprecedented deterioration in our efforts to secure a two-state solution and address the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The president has a chance to correct some of the mistakes he has made both before and during the war in Gaza, but only if he acts quickly and decisively.
Framing it around a concept of a two-state solution which has just provided a way for Dems to pretend and do nothing for decades is silly, but otherwise it's a good piece.