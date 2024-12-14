CELLOS ON THE MOTHERFUCKING PLANE

Famed British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who became a household name after performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has said he had to cancel a concert in Canada after the country’s largest airline denied his pre-booked seat for his cello.Based on our experiences: some airlines code it as a seat with a name like "A. Cello." Some code it as extra cabin baggage. If it's coded as baggage they will bump it for a person. If the computer has done that, and it's a full flight...
...
“First we had delays, then a cancellation, and the day concluded by being denied boarding with the cello – despite having a confirmed seat for it – on a new, final flight into Toronto. After nine anxious hours at the airport, we realised our journey wasn’t going to be possible,” the statement continued.
“We can only dream of a time when all airlines have a standardised, global and carefully considered approach to the carriage of precious instruments that are booked to travel in the cabin,” they added.
I've seen Sheku a couple of times. Talented and charismatic performer.