Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Choose Your Fighters

It is almost always the case that people saying that we should trust the plan, that "we [the dems] got this" are wrong, and that people saying they are too timid and that loud public pressure is necessary are correct.

There are a few reasons, but one is that well-connected rich and powerful people and their lobbyists can get all of these people on the phone.  The "private" pressure  is constant and always leans in the direction of elite impunity.

Who do you think all these powerful people hear from regularly? It isn't people saying it is good to hold other powerful people accountable!

I mean, if you indict one member of  Congress for sex trafficking, where will it end? Slippery slope! Some of our faves might be implicated!


by Atrios at 09:00