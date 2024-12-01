People read issue polls selectively, and switch between majority and marginal when useful to their stories, but even aside from that, do we think Foreign Policy Guy has had a steady hand on the world? Should the not-very-engaged voter be flipping through the news and think that Biden has things under control? Where is that peace he kept promising? Does he know what the fuck he is doing?
We've had a couple of years of a lot of war on the teevee without an especially convincing sales job. I don't think it's good that The Right is aligning with Putin, but has there been all that much of an argument on other side other than "all right thinking people know Putin is bad"?
And as for Gaza, you don't have to have been paying to much attention to conclude "Biden is a big liar" or "Biden is getting pantsed weekly by this little shit BiBi," neither of which is especially appealing.
There are plenty of things that are not as self-evident as DC big brains think. And there are things which are self-evident to everybody but DC big brains.
We've had a couple of years of a lot of war on the teevee without an especially convincing sales job. I don't think it's good that The Right is aligning with Putin, but has there been all that much of an argument on other side other than "all right thinking people know Putin is bad"?
And as for Gaza, you don't have to have been paying to much attention to conclude "Biden is a big liar" or "Biden is getting pantsed weekly by this little shit BiBi," neither of which is especially appealing.
There are plenty of things that are not as self-evident as DC big brains think. And there are things which are self-evident to everybody but DC big brains.