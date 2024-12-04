Wednesday, December 04, 2024

From W. To Donald

I don't expect Republicans to share my vision of what government should do, but an underappreciated fact about the W. administration was that they had no concept of competence. 

I don't think this was a dastardly plan to destroy the government from within.  I just think they had no understanding that even evil plans require people who know what they are doing and show up to work.

They were good at manipulating an easily manipulated press.  I will give them that.

Sure we know about Brownie and the story of the Heritage flunkies running Iraq was told, but aside from the former these things mostly didn't break through, in part because Republicans are the Daddy Party and Daddy is always competent.
by Atrios at 09:00