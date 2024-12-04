From W. To Donald

I don't think this was a dastardly plan to destroy the government from within. I just think they had no understanding that even evil plans require people who know what they are doing and show up to work.
They were good at manipulating an easily manipulated press. I will give them that.
Sure we know about Brownie and the story of the Heritage flunkies running Iraq was told, but aside from the former these things mostly didn't break through, in part because Republicans are the Daddy Party and Daddy is always competent.