SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law in an unannounced late night address broadcast live on YTN television.The opposition crimes are winning elections and then trying to use their power.
Yoon said he had no choice but to resort to such a measure in order to safeguard free and constitutional order, saying opposition parties have taken hostage of the parliamentary process to throw the country into a crisis.
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Global Excitement
Not an expert on all things South Korea, but I know a tiny bit, and the president - who is a real dipshit, like Korean Ron DeSantis - just declared martial law.
by Atrios at 10:30