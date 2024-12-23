Monday, December 23, 2024

If You Are A Star, They Let You Do It (Sex Trafficking)

Sure we know justice is highly imperfect for all the obvious reasons, but it is like they aren't even trying to pretend anymore.
The House Ethics Committee found evidence that former Rep. Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 occasions, including paying a 17-year-old girl for sex in 2017, according to a final draft of the panel’s report on the Florida Republican, obtained by CNN.

Responsible coverage of the Gaetz report would add: paying a minor for sex alone is a violation of the federal sex trafficking statute, no transportation or coercion required (and an alleged trafficker not knowing an alleged victim’s age is not considered a defense) www.cbsnews.com/news/matt-ga...

— Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagiragrant.com) December 23, 2024 at 2:07 PM
