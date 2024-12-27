MAGA Meltdown

I am still in a bit of holiday mode, but the abbreviated version is that our fake government organization DOGE co-chairs came out in support of H1B visas because most white Americans (the best Americans) are a bunch of stupid shitheads, just like JD Vance said, and the MAGAS, led by General Loomer, are in full revolt and hate Elon now (they always hated Vivek).
The person everyone believes is just Elon with a fake mustache and voice distorter did a "spaces" audio chat and yelled at everyone.
I don't expect this post to make sense. It can only make sense if "catturd2 might need an apology" makes sense to you and I hope it doesn't.