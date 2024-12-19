With less than 36 hours to go before a deadline that would shut down vast swaths of the federal government and furlough workers, they have no plan, or even a concept of a plan, for what’s next.
They are not negotiating with Democrats, despite needing their support to pass a law. They’re talking amongst themselves.
“We don’t know anything yet,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., an ally of Johnson, R-La., told reporters as he walked into the speaker’s office.
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Masterful Gambit, Sir
As I said before, it's hard not to think that the Gods making Elon Musk the most powerful man in the world hasn't been directed at me, personally, for whatever reason.
by Atrios at 14:30