The problem, more broadly, is Biden seeing that his son deserves grace for things he spent his career not granting grace for others. Mr. Empathy is not so empathetic and never was.
Empathy for yourself and yours and is not really empathy.
Biden has not been generous with the pardon pen.
Maybe another way to put this is: it should be fine that Hunter Biden is pardoned but it is not fine given the other things Biden has done and not done (including repeated denials that this would happen).
And if you're going to violate some NORMS, go wild, man.
