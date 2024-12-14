Even though a record number of kids died from the flu last year, the percentage of children getting flu shots continues to plummet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that as of Nov. 30, just over a third of U.S. kids — 37% — had gotten flu shots, down from 43% at the same time last year.
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Oh I Have Mild Flu
One thing that became apparent during Covid, with all the minimizers comparing it to the flu, is that people don't know how bad the flu is. People that when they have the sniffles that's a "cold" and then when they have an actual cold that's "a mild flu" but the flu is actually a big deal and it kills people.
