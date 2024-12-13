Stuck In The Middle With You

In the view of DC big brains, "moderates"- potential swing voters - are people who like Joe Scarborough and think David Brooks is often wise. I'm pretty sure they're more likely to think Luigi has a point than pass around the latest Niskanen Center briefing.
I get tired of pointing out what everyone actually does know, but thought Trump would somehow suspend. Good Republicans don't actually exist. Self-identified independent voters are actually embarrassed partisans. Genuine swing voters have brains of mush and, while I am not entirely sure how to reach them, they are more likely to be animated by guillotines than Norms Respecting. Irregular voters need to be inspired.