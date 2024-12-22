The Shocking Twist? She's A Republican

We then received a tip from a Granger constituent who shared that the Congresswoman has been residing at a local memory care and assisted living home for some time after having been found wandering lost and confused in her former Cultural District/West 7th neighborhood.
No one noticed for 6 months.
She was Chair of the House Appropriations Committee until not long before she "disappeared."
People ask why these presumably relatively rich members of Congress don't just pay for staff. Even if money isn't an issue, you just can't buy a new loyal staff and management company (the HR department of the House).
Sure the staff aren't legally allowed to take care of your personal stuff but we don't have those "scandals" often anymore..