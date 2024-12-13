For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.*Dash isn't his real nickname. It's a joke diminutive of Pinch, his father's actual nickname, coined by a former Timeser Regina Schrambling. Ridiculous nepo baby.
Friday, December 13, 2024
The Stupidest Thing Ever Written
I think about this regularly. It is the ultimate expression of the rich bigoted asshole backlash era in your liberal media. My pet theory is Dash Sulzberger* wrote it himself, though I have no evidence of this. I wish someone would leak who did write it!
by Atrios at 09:00