Who Wants This

There are a million ways facebook is shit and almost everyone of them has at its root the platform's resistance to letting people share stuff so their friends can see it, which is what one imagines the product is for.
Maybe try returning to that instead of whatever this is?
Connor Hayes, Meta’s vice president of product for generative AI, told the Financial Times last week that the company expects AI bots will “exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do.”
I am pretty sure the world is ready for a "facebook, except not shit" and I am surprised no one is doing it.