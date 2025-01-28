Boeing is working with Trump advisor Elon Musk on ways to deliver delayed, overbudget Air Force One replacements sooner, CEO Kelly Ortberg said Tuesday.The pair of Boeing 747s that will serve as the next Air Force One aircraft are more than $2 billion over budget and years late, which the company has attributed to design changes, labor constraints and supply chain problems. President Donald Trump struck a deal for the aircraft during his first term, after threatening to “cancel order!” before he took office in 2017, complaining about high costs.
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
A Bit Too Neat, Writers
They were going to have him die of Covid until they decided at the last minute to renew it for a second season. Having Elon Musk fuck up his plane for season 2 is probably a bit too obvious.
by Atrios at 14:30