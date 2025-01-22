Do we think these people are there to get scoops? That there is any point to beat sweeteners other than the next beat sweetener? That they prioritize anything other than their fun and careers? That they would try to print anything that would make their experience in the briefing room less enjoyable for them, personally?
"Access journalism" is nothing more than proving you will do free PR for the people you are supposed to cover, so that you are the first one to get the press release. SCOOP EXCLUSIVE!
I have spent 23 years writing about how they are vapid, gossip-obsessed, preening idiots who would burn the country down for a photo op with The Preznit and they just tweeted it out!