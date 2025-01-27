Begun The Trade Wars Have

These headlines don't contradict each other, but the difference does show the importance of headlines, and neither story makes clear what, exactly, was agreed to after this.
NYT
If this happens, then Petro "won"!
Petro had said earlier that his government would not accept flights carrying migrants deported from the U.S. until the Trump administration creates a protocol that treats them with "dignity." Petro made the announcement in two X posts, one of which included a news video of migrants reportedly deported to Brazil walking on a tarmac with restraints on their hands and feet."A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves," Petro said. "That is why I returned the U.S. military planes that were carrying Colombian migrants... In civilian planes, without being treated like criminals, we will receive our fellow citizens."