Choose Your Fighters

To the extent that what I post here is anything other than a place for me to vent, and you to read my venting and discuss that and other things, it's that I might occasionally influence the influencers. Small domino hitting larger domino.
The people who do have influence are the elected Democrats and the people with much larger platforms than I do. Almost all of those people are self-identified centrists. They all like to imagine they are smol beans overwhelmed by the horde of Woke Leftists who actually run the country, but this just means they are liars or people whose brains have been broken by people who annoy them on the internet.
The Ron Klain era of the Biden administration - and therefore The Democrats - was notable for its openness to The Left, and that was an "error" these people were desperate to correct.
They won! They were eager for the midterm to be a bloodbath for Democrats, and when it wasn't they went on pretending it was.
There's an SBF/crypto money side plot here, but I'll skip that for now. I'll just say that people started saying a lot of weird shit that didn't make any sense until that blew up.
The Jeff Zients era was everything they wanted. Harris's campaign started off well, but you could spot the moment that the centrist ghouls took over and, again, it was everything they wanted. They went ahead and blamed The Left anyway, of course, because nothing is ever their fault.
Remember these people covered up for a sundowning president for years.
The pitch of the centrists is that they can win. Fair enough when they do. When they don't...
The Resistance won't "fail" because I write mean things about the people who are doing the failing.