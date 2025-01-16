Clown Show

I don't know why people get mad when I point out they did this because people were angry because their granddaughters were having wrongthink about Israel, even though several members said precisely that.
President Joe Biden’s administration is considering ways to keep TikTok available in the United States if a ban that’s scheduled to go into effect Sunday proceeds, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
“Americans shouldn’t expect to see TikTok suddenly banned on Sunday,” an administration official said, adding that officials are “exploring options” for how to implement the law so TikTok does not go dark Sunday.
“We are not considering deferring enforcement,” the official said. “Statutorily, we don’t believe we have the authority to do that.”
You didn't have authority to send arms to Israel either, due to the Leahy Law, but you did that anyway.