It begins today in NYC - $9 bucks to drive into lower Manhattan during the day, basically (one charge per day). If I were a congestion pricing hater (I am not), a reasonable test is whether or not it actually reduces congestion, whether or not it actually reduces the traffic coming into and around the area.
If it succeeds in speeding the car commutes of people through the Lincoln Tunnel, for example, then it is a success.
Almost everybody who drives in/into Manhattan is wealthy. One can always find an example of a poorer person negatively impacted by such things, but for some reason they don't spend much time talking to poor people when bus fares (for example) go up.
It's worked well in London for years.