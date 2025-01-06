Monday, January 06, 2025
Does Kamala Harris Have The Courage
4 years later, you can either conclude that some people who were supposed to do something about this failed catastrophically, or conclude that nothing could have been done.
If you believe the latter, then I recommend getting a new hobby!
This guy - of all people - had the right idea.
(I don't think the insurrectionist should have been shot over and above what was necessary to defend the people who they were attacking)
by
Atrios
at
10:30
Newer Post
Older Post
Home